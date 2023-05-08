Man charged with murder for weekend motorcycle crash, chase in Garrard County

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a murder charge after being involved in a crash following a police chase over the weekend in Garrard County.

According to the suspect's arrest citation, 25-year-old Conner McGuire, of Richmond, allegedly led authorities on a chase while on a motorcycle at around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The chase entered the Lancaster city limits in Garrard County and ended when McGuire turned onto Hwy 1131 at "a high rate of speed," according to the citation.

McGuire was placed under arrest and, according to the citation, a female passenger on the motorcycle suffered severe injuries. She was airlifted to UK Hospital where she later died. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified her as 27-year Shelby White, of Wilmore.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including murder, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

McGuire is being held in the Jessamine County Detention Center.