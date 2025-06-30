Man charged with murder in Bullitt County, KSP reports

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a man has been charged with murder in Bullitt County after a shooting at a home on Pioneer Trail early Sunday morning.

According to KSP, an investigation reveals that 33-year-old Aaron Welker died from a gunshot wound to the head.

KSP says they interviewed 34-year-old Kent Russell, who was at the scene when officers arrived, and he was later arrested and charged with murder.

According to KSP, the victim's body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Russell is lodged in the Bullitt County Detention Center.