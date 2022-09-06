Man charged with robbery, assault at home on Hampton Way

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after Richmond Police responded to an attempted robbery and assault at a home on Hampton Way late Wednesday night.

44-year-old Stephen Craig Calhoun is charged with first degree attempted robbery and second degree assault.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wed., August 31, police arrived to a home on Hampton Way where they found a male victim suffering from visible injuries. The victim said someone struck him with an object, knocking him to the ground before the suspect went through his pockets looking for money, according to police.

Security video helped investigators identify Calhoun as the suspect. Police say Calhoun was seen approaching the victim with a weapon on Hampton Way and fled the scene after the attack.

Calhoun was taken into custody Sunday at a hotel near Hampton Way. He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.