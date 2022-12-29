Man charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to deadly shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge after a person is found dead inside a home.

The Georgetown Police Department says at around 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Young Street in reference to someone that had been shot. When officers got to the scene, they located several people at the home along with a male on the floor who had died.

According to an arrest citation, a witness said he saw 19-year-old Jackson Brown stand up from the couch, aim a handgun at the victim, and pull the trigger. Brown also admitted the incident took place, stating he pulled the trigger that caused a round to be fired, which hit the victim in the chest and killed him.

The witness told officers he believed the incident to be an accident. Brown also told police he believed the gun was unloaded.

Police said after interviewing everyone at the scene, they arrested Brown and charged him with second-degree manslaughter. Brown is being held in the Scott County Detention Center.