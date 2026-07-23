Man charged with sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A warrant of arrest reveals that a man has been charged with sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to the warrant, 60-year-old Ricky Kendrick was arrested following an investigation into a reported sexual abuse in Lexington that occurred from June 16, 2022, until June 14, 2025.

The warrant details that evidence of the reported abuse was gathered through interviews.

As a result, the warrant states that Kendrick is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Kendrick, according to other court documents, is facing additional charges in Madison County.

He is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.