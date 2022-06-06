Man charged with sexual assault at Fox Run Apartments to appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing seven charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at Fox Run Apartments earlier in June.

According to an arrest citation, Wendell Clay, 42, allegedly entered an apartment and raped a woman while pointing a firearm at her around 6:30 a.m. May 1.

During the initial interview, Clay said he didn't know who the woman was but later said it was consensual despite not knowing her name at the time.

The victim's boyfriend was sleeping next to her when he woke up to a firearm being pointed at him during the rape, according to the citation. Clay allegedly told the boyfriend not to do anything before entering the living room and subjecting a juvenile victim to sexual conduct at gunpoint.

The citation claims the family later located Clay and chased him before Clay allegedly shot at another juvenile and adult.

According to the citation, the firearm was located and confirmed stolen.

Clay was convicted of a felony in 2012 in Prince George's County in Maryland.

Clay is facing seven charges, including rape, burglary, sexual abuse, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, receiving stolen property (firearm), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His arraignment is 1 p.m. Monday.