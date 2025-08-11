Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged with wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at occupied vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on Saturday, around 10:30 p.m. near Mount Tabor Road in Lexington.

When arriving on the scene, police say they located a vehicle that had been damaged by a gunshot, and after further investigation, revealed that "two vehicles were involved in a rolling disorder."

Police say 30-year-old Elijah Deal was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

