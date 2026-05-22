Man charged with wanton endangerment after road rage shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 31-year-old Independence man faces a wanton endangerment charge after allegedly shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in Florence on Friday morning.

The Florence Police Department says they responded to the incident near Dixie Highway and Industrial Road at approximately 7:24 a.m. While officers were en route, they learned one of the involved parties had tried to shoot the other.

According to police, the incident began near Turkeyfoot Road, where the individuals were upset with each other's driving. The confrontation moved west on Industrial Road into the City of Florence.

Police say that near the intersection with Dixie Highway, 31-year-old Devin Holston allegedly shot at another driver.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident. Holston has been charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, and was taken to Boone County Jail.

Police say traffic was affected in the area while the crime scene and investigative unit processed the scene.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.