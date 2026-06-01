Man charged with wanton endangerment after shooting near Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An arrest citation reveals that a 25-year-old man was arrested following a shooting that happened overnight Sunday near UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

According to the citation, two UK police officers were patrolling the area around 3:30 a.m., when they "heard a gunshot, and shouting" coming from the intersection of South Limestone and West Maxwell Street.

The citation states that the officers witnessed a large group of people who fled the area once shots were fired.

According to the citation, other officers arriving at the scene were able to provide a suspect description, and once searching the area of the shooting, the suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Kenneth Henderson, was found lying on the ground with a firearm at his feet.

After an investigation, the citation details that officers learned that Henderson had reportedly been involved in an argument at a business near the scene of the shooting.

The citation states that a witness told police that Henderson "pointed the firearm at the male subject from the argument prior to firing in the direction" of him.

According to the citation, Henderson is charged with the following:



three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, discharging a firearm;

two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer;

first-degree attempted assault;

second-degree disorderly conduct;

first-degree criminal mischief.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.