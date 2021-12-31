Man, child injured in separate Lexington shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man and a child were injured in separate shootings that both took place Thursday night into Friday morning.

The first shooting happened after 9:00 p.m. Thursday on Betsy Lane, near the Lexington Cemetery. The Lexington Police Department says an underage male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with what we're told are life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting took place shortly before 3:00 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Old Todds Road for a report of a gunshot victim. Police found a man in the parking lot area with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are currently investigating both incidents. If you have any information, police are asking you to call them.