Man critically injured after Estill County shooting, one person arrested

RAVENNA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police says the shooting took place just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Furnace Junction Road in Estill County.

According to KSP's initial investigation, 59-year-old Jesse Wise allegedly shot 64-year-old David Moreland during an argument. Moreland had to be airlifted to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

KSP says Wise was located and taken into custody. He is being held at the Estill County Detention Center and charged with Assault (1st Degree) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.