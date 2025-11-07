Man critically injured in Friday afternoon shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that a man was shot and critically injured Friday afternoon in Lexington.

Officials reported that officers responded to a shooting call at around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police noted that although the shooting did not happen on school property, area schools were notified. Roads in the area will be impacted as officers continue to investigate the shooting.

Motorist in the area should drive with caution as authorities are on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.