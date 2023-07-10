Man dead after shots fired in Frankfort, police searching for other man

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after another man was murdered Sunday night at an apartment in Frankfort.

Frankfort police officers responded to 120 Marlowe Court Building #5 Apt #6 at approximately 11:23 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. A caller advised a known person was shot, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene and found 50-year-old Thomas Wideman had died.

A witness observed Simeyon Johnson flee an apartment with a handgun after shot(s) were fired, police say.

Law enforcement officers are actively searching for Johnson and are requesting anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact 911 or the Frankfort Police Department at (502) 875-8582.

Frankfort Police Dept.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, police say do not approach and call 911.