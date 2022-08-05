Man dies after overnight shooting on Augusta Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on Augusta Drive near Eastland Parkway.

Lexington police tell LEX 18 they arrived around 2 a.m. Friday and found a man with a gunshot wound. We're told he died at the scene.

Officials say no on else was hurt.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance video and contact the Lexington Police Department if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

The coroner is also on scene but has not yet identified the victim.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.