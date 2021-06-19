Man dies in early Saturday morning shooting near downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after a shooting near downtown Lexington, and it's being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called to a parking lot on W. Short and N. Mill for a shots fired call. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 30-year-old Raymond Webb.

Police say they have not identified the shooter but did say shell casings were located at the scene.

The homicide is currently under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.