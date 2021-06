LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington police received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday night about a man in the roadway on Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. There was evidence he was hit by a car, but the car involved was not around. The man hit died at the scene.

The driver involved in the hit and run later returned to the scene around midnight. He was charged with leaving the scene of the accident but was not arrested. Neither man involved has been identified.