A man was arrested after leading police on a chase—while driving a tractor—through a golf course in Berea.

Jason Wehrle faces nine charges after police allegedly chased him from a gas station in Berea, through intersections, and ultimately arrested him at a golf course.

According to the arrest citation, an off-duty police officer called about Wehrle fueling his blue tractor at a gas station. An officer made contact with Wehrle and advised him to stop the tractor, but Wehrle allegedly attempted to leave the tractor several times before nearly running the officer over with the back rear tire.

Wehrle continued to lead the officer on a chase through intersections, several backyards, and walking trails, where Wehrle nearly ran two people over, according to the citation.

He then crossed into a golf course at Berea Country Club where a 12-year-old boy was playing golf and drove through several yards of the golf course before trying to cross a ditch where he became stuck. He allegedly ditched the tractor and ran off before an officer was able to tase Wehrle as he was running towards the boy on the golf course.

A small bag of marijuana was found on Wehrle after he was arrested.

Wehrle is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, another count of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading of police, resisting arrest, disregarding stop sign, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.