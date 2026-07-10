Man facing charges in connection to Thursday afternoon robbery on Alexandria Drive

One man is facing charges in connection to a Thursday afternoon robbery on Alexandria Drive in Lexington.

According to LPD, officers responded to the 1800 block around 6 p.m. for a reported robbery. An investigation revealed that the victim met with the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Korde Vann, to sell a firearm.

Vann allegedly then produced firearm, robbed the victim, and fled the area.

He was later arrested on Thursday evening. Vann is charged with first degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), tampering with phyiscal evidence, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.