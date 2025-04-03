Man facing child sexual abuse charges after investigation in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing child sexual abuse charges after an investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, 33-year-old James McReynolds was arrested on April 2 after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Ridge Avenue in Hebron.

Officials say that the investigation began after an IP address was found to be connected to the sharing of numerous files reportedly containing child sexual abuse material.

As a result of the search warrant, officials say numerous electronic devices were recovered. In an interview with police, McReynolds "admitted to detectives that he used torrent software to download and view files which contained media files of juveniles."

According to officials, McReynolds was charged with 60 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.