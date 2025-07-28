Man facing several charges after fleeing from Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a man was arrested and faces several charges after he allegedly fled from a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy early Monday morning.

According to the citation, an officer was in the area of Shea Villa Court, following the search for a suspect who had fled, and saw a man standing in the backyard of a home. The officer, according to the citation, knocked on the door of a home and could hear yelling from inside, prompting them to force entry.

As a result, the citation states that an elderly man "came from the hall with his hands up" while another man "tried to escape out of the front window in the bedroom."

According to the citation, the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Tai Doram, was taken into custody.

The citation states that the victim told police that he heard a knock on the door, and a man pushed him back into the home.

According to the citation, the victim sustained injuries to his left arm.

The citation lists the following charges for Doram:

