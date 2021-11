LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning near downtown Lexington.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police did find shell casings in the area.

Lexington Police have investigated more than 100 shootings this year, including at least five on this particular block alone.