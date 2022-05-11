Man hospitalized after Lexington shooting, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in north Lexington.

Lexington Police Department responded to a call about gun shots around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard near East Sixth Street.

The man is expected to survive.

Officers told LEX 18 they found several shell casings at the scene but haven't released any suspect information or shared what might have led up to the shooting.

Police had the street blocked off for awhile during their investigation but the scene has now cleared.

According to police data, this is the city's 41st shooting so far this year. That number does not include homicides.