Man in Barren Co. charged with assault, strangulation after alleged dispute

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A citation by the Barren County Sheriff's Department reported that a man was arrested early Friday morning and charged with assault after a gun discharged during a dispute, striking the suspect and another man.

The citation read that a deputy arrived on the scene of a reported gun shot victim. The victim reported to officials that a man, identified in the citation as 37-year-old Wesly Houchens, had allegedly pointed a pistol at his head and then hit him in the rib cage with the pistol.

The victim added to police that Houchens allegedly "choked him against a porch support," making it difficult for him to breath. Another individual arrived to the home and tried to get Houchens away from the victim.

During the altercation, the victim reported to officials that the pistol discharged from Houchens pocket, striking both Houchens and the other man in the leg.

A detective spoke to woman at the home who reported that Houchens "appeared intoxicated" and an alleged argument over children led Houchens to allegedly grab and choke her, the citation read.

The citation lists Houchens charges as fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury; first-degree strangulation (domestic violence related); fourth-degree assault (minor injury); first-degree strangulation (non-domestic violence); first-degree wanton endangerment; and second-degree assault-domestic violence.