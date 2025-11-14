Man in Jessamine County indicted on assault, DUI charges after July 4 crash that injured juvenile

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County man has been indicted on multiple charges including first-degree assault and operating under the influence following a July 4 crash that seriously injured a juvenile passenger.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office reported that Robert Guy was arrested and lodged at the Jessamine County Detention Center after a grand jury returned indictments Wednesday stemming from a single-vehicle collision on Bethel Road.

The crash occurred July 4 at around 11:30 p.m, officials detailed. Deputies responded to the scene where two occupants were found with serious injuries and they were taken to a local hospital. Guy was identified as the operator of the vehicle, and the passenger was a juvenile female, officials .

Following a multi-week investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit, the case was presented to the Jessamine County Grand Jury on November 12.

The grand jury indicted Guy on the following charges: