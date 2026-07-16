Man in Lexington arrested on sexual abuse charge after alleged indecent exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man in Lexington is facing a sexual abuse charge after police say he exposed himself to a juvenile victim in the Waterford Neighborhood on July 3.

At around 12 p.m. on July 3, officers reportedly responded to the Waterford Neighborhood regarding an indecent exposure involving a juvenile victim. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had allegedly exposed himself to the victim while sitting in a vehicle.

Using the department's Real Time Intelligence Center, including Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), officers identified the vehicle and located the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Collin Murray.

Murray was charged with sexual abuse 1st. He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

