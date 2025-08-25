Man in London accused of stealing trailer, tools worth around $50,000

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a 54-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with stealing property after authorities found a stolen trailer and tools in front of a home.

According to officials, deputies were alerted about stolen property and information lead them to the location of a reported stolen red colored trailer that contained tools, both valued at around $50,000.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the stolen trailed, along with multiple tools and tool sets at a home off of McWhorter Road. A man, identified as Darrell Smith, claimed to authorities that someone had dropped the stolen property off at the home on Aug. 22 at around 2 a.m., officials added.

Smith was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.