Man in Madison County charged with murder after domestic dispute leaves 1 dead

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 34-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at a Barker Lane East residence that left a 64-year-old man dead, according to the Madison-County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Barker Lane East at around 7:54 p.m. Monday, officials reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 34-year-old Jake McLure and 64-year-old Eddie Matthews were reportedly involved in a domestic dispute. Matthews was shot during the incident.

The Madison County Coroner pronounced Matthews dead at 8:35 p.m.

McLure is being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a charge of murder — domestic violence.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigation Branch continues to investigate the case.

