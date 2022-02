SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office shared images of a person who robbed the Clarks Marathon on Cherry Blossom Drive around 8 p.m.

They covered themselves in a Minnie Mouse blanket.

The office is trying to identify and find this person.

If you know the subject please contact (502)863-7855 or send an anonymous tip to our Text-A-Tip line at (859)509-0510.