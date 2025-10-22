Man in Winchester arrested near school bus stop, charged with indecent exposure

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Winchester was arrested Wednesday morning near a school bus stop after reports that he was allegedly approaching "young teen girls," according to the Winchester Police Department.

Police detailed that Elvis Jones was taken into custody at around 6:30 a.m. near a bus stop on College Street where children were waiting. Officers had been conducting surveillance in the area after receiving reports Monday and Tuesday of a man approaching teenage girls during morning hours.

"We saturated the area with plain clothes officers to attempt to locate the male," police said.

A parent then alerted police to Jones walking in the area Wednesday morning. A sergeant located Jones near one of the bus stops where children were waiting.

"The male was wearing skin tight leather pants and shirt with his genitalia exposed," police said.

Jones resisted arrest and was taken into custody after what police described as a brief scuffle. He received medical attention before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Jones faces charges of first-degree indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

"The Winchester Police Department has no tolerance for child predators and we will do whatever it takes to protect our children," the department stated.