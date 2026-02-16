Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man indicted for fetal homicide in Bell County after allegedly causing unborn child's death

WRIL- The Big One
(LEX 18) — A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a man for fetal homicide after he allegedly physically abused a pregnant woman, causing the death of her unborn child, according to a report from WRIL- The Big One.

WRIL- The Big One says that on Feb. 6, 35-year-old Taylor Dehart was indicted on first-degree fetal homicide.

According to WRIL- The Big One, on Feb. 13, the United States Marshals Service in Kentucky and Tennessee, along with several sheriff's departments, including SWAT and K9, conducted an enforcement operation as a result of a fugitive investigation at a home on Antler Drive in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

As a result of the operation, WRIL- The Big One says that Dehart was taken into custody without incident on the indictment warrant, as well as a failure to appear for assault, two Kentucky Department of Corrections probation violations, and by the State of Georgia Department of Community Supervision for a probation violation on original charges of armed robbery.

According to WRIL-The Big One, Dehart was taken to Claiborne County Jail in Tennessee, where he is awaiting extradition to Bell County, Kentucky.

