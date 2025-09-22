Man indicted for wanton murder in connection to deadly 2022 Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has indicted a man for wanton murder in connection to a deadly 2022 crash in Lincoln County, according to court documents.

Documents reveal that in 2022 Hunter Biggs "was operating his vehicle in such a manner, thereby causing the death of David Simpson, and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life."

Biggs was indicted for wanton murder on Sept. 16, the documents note. His bail is set at $100,000.

Further, an arrest citation details that Biggs was arrested in May 2025 for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol after reportedly crashing his vehicle on Harris Creek Road. He pleaded guilty on June 30, 2025, according to court records.

Biggs is lodged in the Casey County Jail.