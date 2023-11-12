Man injured in shooting at apartment complex on Jennifer Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at an Lexington apartment complex.

Officers say they were called shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road for a person that was hit by gunfire. When police got there, they found a man with injuries. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say some sort of argument led to the shooting, but details are minimal at this time. Officers have made contact with the other person involved, but as of now, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.