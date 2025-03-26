Man injured in stabbing in London, police investigating

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was injured in a reported stabbing that happened on Wednesday around 5:50 a.m. at Cedar Lane Apartments in London, according to police.

London police report that they responded to the apartment complex regarding a "domestic violence situation," and when they arrived, they found a man who had sustained a stab wound.

According to police, the man was transported from the scene and flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries.

London police say the investigation is ongoing.