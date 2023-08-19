Man, juvenile arrested in connection to animal abuse in Knox County

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED AS THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS DISTURBING DETAILS:

A man and juvenile were arrested in Knox County after they were identified in a video posted to social media harming animals.

According to police, 20-year-old Gabriel Messer was arrested for second-degree animal abuse.

Messer admitted to police that he stabbed the cat but blamed it on the juvenile.

Police say they went to the juvenile's residence for an interview. After further investigation, video evidence showed the juvenile laughing and filming the incident. The juvenile was arrested, taken into custody, and charged with the torture of an animal and first-degree criminal mischief.

Messer was also charged with second-degree animal cruelty and third-degree criminal mischief. He is held on a $5,500 cash bond.

The owner of the animals told police that she had other animals, one of which was a dog found stabbed in a similar manner behind her home in a creek.

Additional charges to the man and juvenile are pending.