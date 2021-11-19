Man killed, LMPD officer shot early Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot and killed, and Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning on Waterson Expressway near Dixie Highhway in Shively.

Police say an LMPD officer was working a traffic detail as construction crews were setting up for routine maintenance when he heard a gunshot.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields says the suspect shot and killed a construction worker then walked over to the police car and shot the officer.

The officer was able to chase down the suspect and reportedly shot him a couple of times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The officer was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.

No word yet on what led to the shooting.

Kentucky State Police are now taking over the investigation.

I-264 is shut down at the Dixie Highway.