Man pleads guilty, sentenced for murder of Rockcastle County businesswoman

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison for the September 2020 murder of a Rockcastle County businesswoman.

Arturo Perez pleaded guilty Tuesday in the murder of 54-year-old Famey Hellerd, who owned "The Glitter Box" in Mount Vernon. She was found dead inside the store.

Perez was facing charges of murder, robbery, burglary, and tampering with physical evidence.

Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker's office confirmed to LEX 18 that along with entering the guilty plea, Perez waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.