Grayson County man pleads guilty to robbery, assault of realtor during home showing

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Grayson County pleaded guilty to robbing and assaulting a realtor during a home showing in and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Keith Rowe pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, and fourth-degree assault.

He received a 15-year sentence with five years of probation and six months of home incarceration, the sheriff's office detailed. Rowe is also prohibited from entering Grayson County and is barred from any contact or communication with the victim unless ordered by a court.

The charges stem from a June 18, 2025, incident in which Rowe was being shown a lakefront home in the Falls of Rough area. Just before 3 p.m., the realtor arrived at the Grayson County Sheriff's Office "bloody and bruised" and told officials he had been attacked, LEX 18 previously reported.

According to investigators, after the two entered the home, Rowe locked the door and began assaulting the realtor. Rowe then threatened to kill the man if he did not write up a contract and sign the home over to him.

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Rowe also demanded the realtor hand over his cell phone, threatening to "beat his brains in" if he did not comply. The man gave Rowe his phone.

The realtor told Rowe he could not write up the contract without his computer, so Rowe reportedly forced him to walk across the street to his home to write it. Rowe continued to threaten the man, telling him that if "he attempted to get in his vehicle, that he would tie a rope around his neck and drag him with his four-wheeler." Investigators noted that the four-wheeler Rowe had driven to the scene had a rope attached to it.

Once inside the man's home, Rowe stood over him with a pocketknife and stated "he was going to kill him once he wrote the contract," according to officials.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office reports that all of the events were captured on cameras installed by the home's owner.

