Man previously convicted of killing Lexington officer in 2010, arrested for stabbing and robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man previously convicted of killing a Lexington police officer in 2010 is back in custody after police say he stabbed a person and robbed a gas station.

Lexington police arrested 49-year-old Glenn Doneghy on April 7. He is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree robbery and is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The charges stem from an incident on March 29 in which officers responded to the 700 block of North Broadway around 11 p.m. after a victim was stabbed, police reported.

Investigators learned the victim left a nearby gas station and was followed by Doneghy. The two got into a verbal confrontation before Doneghy allegedly brandished a knife.

The victim reportedly tried to leave but was stabbed near West Seventh Street and Elsmere Alley. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined Doneghy also robbed the Speedway on North Broadway.

Covering Kentucky Man Who Killed Lexington Police Officer In Hit-And-Run Released From Jail Web Staff

Doneghy was previously convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Lexington Police Officer Bryan Durman. Durman, who had been with the department for two years, was killed in a hit-and-run while investigating a noise complaint in April 2010, LEX 18 previously reported.

Doneghy fled the scene of that crash but was eventually arrested and convicted. He was released from prison in May 2019 under mandatory reentry supervision.

