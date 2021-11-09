Watch
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn't mean to point own gun

SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as jurors are asked questions by the judge during jury selection at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
Kyle Rittenhouse
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 09, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn’t mean to and had no intention of firing it.

Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man shot by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

He recounted under cross examination how he drew his own pistol and pointed it at Rittenhouse just before he was shot.

Rittenhouse contends he was acting in self defense. He faces life in prison on the most serious charge.

