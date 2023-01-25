Man sentenced for 2021 DUI crash that killed two teens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who pleaded guilty for his role in killing two teenagers in a drunk driving crash in 2021 has been sentenced for his crimes.

Zachary Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal. He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison (along with 210 days for other charges).

Back in January 2021, Smith was driving down Athens Boonesboro Road when he crashed into Haley and Andrew Smith's car. Hailey was 16 and Andrew was 19.

The siblings were on their way to their mother's house to celebrate Andrew's birthday when it happened.

Police say Zachary was driving drunk, crossed over the center line, and hit the teen's car head-on. According to his arrest citation, he had a 0.299 blood alcohol level, nearly four times the legal limit.

He shares the same last name with the siblings but they are not related.

Prior to Smith's sentencing, the Commonwealth recommended at least 15 years behind bars.

Due to time served (746 days), there are about 13 years left on his sentence. He will go before the parole board in about a year because that would be 20% of his sentence (3 years).