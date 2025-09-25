Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man sentenced for shooting Lexington officer at gas station in 2022

mugshot template (2).png
Fayette County Detention Center
mugshot template (2).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man will spend 20 years in prison after being sentenced for shooting a police officer and committing robbery and assault in separate criminal cases.

Chris Alonso Vaquera received 15 years for attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and several other charges related to the shooting of a Lexington Police officer at the Newtown Circle Shell station in February 2022. Police say the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest which took the bullet.

police do not cross gas station.jpg

News

Police: Officer shot at Shell gas station on Newtown Pike

Web Staff

In an unrelated robbery and assault case, Vaquera was sentenced to 5 years. Both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

Vaquera entered a guilty plea in April of this year to the amended charges in both cases. He was already serving 7 and a half years for pleading guilty to another shooting on Devonport Drive in January 2022.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18