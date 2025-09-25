Man sentenced for shooting Lexington officer at gas station in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man will spend 20 years in prison after being sentenced for shooting a police officer and committing robbery and assault in separate criminal cases.

Chris Alonso Vaquera received 15 years for attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, and several other charges related to the shooting of a Lexington Police officer at the Newtown Circle Shell station in February 2022. Police say the officer was wearing a bulletproof vest which took the bullet.

News Police: Officer shot at Shell gas station on Newtown Pike Web Staff

In an unrelated robbery and assault case, Vaquera was sentenced to 5 years. Both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years.

Vaquera entered a guilty plea in April of this year to the amended charges in both cases. He was already serving 7 and a half years for pleading guilty to another shooting on Devonport Drive in January 2022.