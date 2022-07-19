Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for Lexington shooting death in April 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who pleaded not guilty in connection to a shooting death in April 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for manslaughter and possession of a handgun.

Damarcus Jones, 25, will serve 18 years for manslaughter and seven years for possession of a handgun, but his sentences will be served concurrently. His restitution is set at $6,000.

He has already served 1,191 days as of July 19.

Jones fatally shot another man in April 2019 at an apartment complex on West Sixth Street. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.