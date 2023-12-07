Man sentenced to 26 years in 2020 murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been sentenced to 26 years for the 2020 murder of 56-year-old Sabel Jallow.

Dalton Carpenter pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jallow was found dead in a home in the Masterson Station neighborhood back in August 2020. Police say Jallow was living with Jessica Hoskins, Carpenter's girlfriend, whom she hired as a guardian.

Police say Carpenter killed Jallow, and the couple was eventually arrested with Jallow's car in Clay County.

Hoskins was also charged in the Jallow's death. Her case is still pending.