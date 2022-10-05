Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in Lexington crash that killed homeless man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for killing a homeless man while evading police in 2017.

Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis followed a jury recommendation to sentence 42-year-old Nathaniel Harper to 30 years for murder. He was convicted of murder six weeks ago. Harper was also sentenced to six years in prison for two additional convictions but they will run at the same time as his murder sentence.

Harper was sentenced for his role in killing Anthony Moore, a homeless man, who was sleeping in the bushes on Maryland Parkway on the night of August 29, 2017. Kentucky State Police troopers were chasing Harper in a stolen truck when he crashed, running over Moore and killing him. The chase spanned five counties before ending in Lexington.

During the trial, Harper's attorneys said there was no doubt about his guilt on the additional charges of evading police and receiving stolen property but they did not feel the wanton murder charge was warranted.

Following the sentencing, Harper declined to comment in court, but a friend of his spoke with LEX 18 about the ruling.

"He lived in my neighborhood, met him, friendly, really nice guy, we had a lot in common," said Justin Johnson. "Today is just a really unfortunate result, and I really hope in time, the Lexington or Kentucky criminal justice system can look into this more and consider it as a massive error."

With the sentencing, Harper will be credited for time served in prison, which is 1,570 days. He'll now be transferred to the state penitentiary in Eddyville. His attorney hinted at the possibility of an appeal.