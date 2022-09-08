Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for kidnapping, murder of 19-year-old in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man accused of a deadly abduction in 2018 was sentenced to more than three decades in prison for the crime on Thursday.

Morgan Johnson was charged with the incident at a home on Squires Woods Way in February 2018.

Police say Johnson kidnapped a woman, took her to the home, sexually assaulted her, and then shot and killed 19-year-old Christopher Spencer at the home.

Johnson pleaded guilty to murder, unlawful imprisonment, and burglary. His rape charge was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Before the judge issued her final ruling, Spencer's father had his say in court.

"Before you place your sentence, consider this. What if it was your son or daughter put in the ground 4 years ago?" said Greg Spencer, Christopher's father. "Nothing that happens in this room today will in any form or fashion affect Christopher's life, because it ended the day the man pulled the trigger. Not once, but twice. He had to make sure."

The judge decided to follow the prosecution's recommended sentence of 35 years behind bars.