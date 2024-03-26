Man sentenced to 43 years in prison for 2014 Rowan County murder of Bo Otis

(LEX 18) — A man will serve 43 years in prison for his role in the 2014 murder of Bo Otis in his Rowan County home.

On June 22, 2014, 29-year-old Anthony T. Paysen and four other men were involved in the break-in that resulted in Otis' murder at his home in Clearfield. Kentucky State Police identified Paysen as the man who fired the shot that killed Otis.

On February 23, 2024, Paysen pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of second-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree burglary. The Commonwealth recommended that Paysen serve 43 years in prison as part of the plea agreement, and the Rowan Circuit Court imposed the recommended sentence during a hearing on Tuesday.

Marcus Stewart, Demario Powell, Julius Kolowitz, and JaQue Abrams were co-defendants in the case. They all have received sentences for their roles in the crimes committed.