Man shoots, kills fiancée while she was in bed inside mother's Frankfort home, citation says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his fiancée inside his mother's home.

32-year-old Stephen Rife has been charged with Murder - Domestic Violence. According to Rife's arrest citation, he caused the death of Devin Ellis when he shot her while she was in bed.

The citation says Ellis and Rife were engaged and lived together with Rife's mother. Rife's mother also told authorities that he admitted to her that he shot Ellis.

Rife is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.