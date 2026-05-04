Man shot at Pikeville bar after fight, suspect faces attempted murder charge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot in the leg at a Pikeville bar early Sunday morning after a physical altercation, and a suspect is now in custody facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The Pikeville Police Department says they responded to a reported shooting at Klarissa's Bar on North Bypass Road at 2:31 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting followed a physical altercation between two individuals inside the bar. During the fight, one individual produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim and endangering others in the immediate area.

Officers say they recovered multiple spent shell casings, the firearm and magazine believed to have been used in the shooting, and an additional extended magazine with ammunition.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Pike County Detention Center. Charges include:

Attempted Murder

Assault in the First Degree

Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree (Discharge of a Firearm)

Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Room Where Alcohol is Sold

The case remains under active investigation.