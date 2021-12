LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police received a call around 10 p.m. Monday night of a reported robbery on Devonia Avenue near Castlewood Park.

While on the way to the scene, police learned someone had been shot. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound which was non-life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.