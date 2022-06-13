Watch
Man taken to hospital after stabbed by another employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An employee at Old World Timber on Versailles Road was stabbed by another employee Monday morning, according to employees and a supervisor.

Lieutenant Joe Anderson confirmed the victim was stabbed twice in the chest area around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LEX 18 spoke with employees of the lumber warehouse who were understandably shaken up and said they didn’t know what led up to the incident.

Officials are not releasing suspect information yet as the suspect is still on the run but is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

